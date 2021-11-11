Brooklyn Beckham says COVID-19 is the reason he is not “married already".

Brooklyn - the eldest child of Victoria Beckham, 47, and David Beckham, 46 - insists the pandemic enforced lockdowns in the UK and US, which meant wedding ceremonies could not take place or only with reduced numbers, are the reason why he and his fiancée, actress Nicola Peltz, are not husband and wife now.

The 22-year-old Superdry model admits the delays have been "difficult".

Speaking to HELLO! he said: “We’ve been engaged for a year and if COVID wasn’t a thing we'd have liked to have been married already.”

Brooklyn - who has three siblings, brothers 19-year old Romeo and 16-year Cruz and 10-year sister Harper - spent his coronavirus lockdown away from his family, who decamped to their multi-million pound mansion in the Cotswolds, England.

However, he was happy because he was in America with his “best friend” Nicola, 26.

He said: "We have our own little bubble together and it’s just really nice.”

Along with gushing about the 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' star, Brooklyn outlined his dream wedding timeframe for him and his bride-to-be.

He said: "You know, I’ve only just started to travel again, I’m travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it’ll be next year."

One place Brooklyn won’t be travelling to is back to his family for Christmas as he is “excited” to spend the festive period with Nicola and his future in-laws,

He quipped when asked about his Xmas plans: “I think I’m going to be with my fiancee’s family so I’m very excited.”

His mother Victoria has previously ruled out giving her son marriage advice, recalling how her Spice Girls bandmate Geri Horner told her: “When you get a TV, you get a TV manual. But when you have a baby there’s no manual. You just got to figure that s*** out for yourself.' That’s the truth.”

She reflected on her how “lucky” she had been with her own marriage to former Real Madrid soccer player David.

The pop star turned high end fashion designer mused: "I’ve always been lucky that I’ve got a strong family unit, not just with David and the kids but with my parents and David’s parents. I feel very blessed that I have that. The kids always come first to me and David."