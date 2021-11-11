Queen Elizabeth will attend the Remembrance Sunday service on Sunday (14.11.21) after taking some well-earned rest.

The 95-year-old monarch was told by doctors this month to cancel two weeks of engagements to that she could rest, and the timing of the doctor’s orders put her scheduled appearance at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in jeopardy.

But it has now been confirmed the Queen will attend the service at the Cenotaph in London, although she will still be missing the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday (13.11.21).

According to The Sun newspaper, sources said the monarch views the service as "unmissable" and as one of her "most sacred duties", so it was important to her that she was healthy enough to attend.

The appearance will be her first since she filmed a video appearance for the COP26 eco-summit, which she had been due to attend in person before her rest break.

At the time of the Queen’s orders to rest, it was also claimed her diary is to be "carefully examined" to Christmas and next year.

A royal source said: “The senior royals as a unit have collectively discussed a greater need for collaboration in their projects together, whether that is explicitly working on the same topic or supporting each other on an ad-hoc basis, different plans will be drawn up to the ones that currently exist.

“After the coronavirus restrictions have ended, they all feel the need to get out and do more.

“The Queen is aware of the need to rest and that is what she is doing now.

“No doubt she will be back when she feels ready."