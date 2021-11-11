Blake Lively says it’s “very important” for her kids to see her as a working mother.

The 34-year-old actress has three daughters – James, six, Inez, five, and Betty, two – with her husband Ryan Reynolds, and has said it’s important for them to see her juggling the various aspects of her career with her home life because she wants to prove they can “have a life and a passion” outside of being a parent.

She told People magazine: "I want to be as present of a mother as humanly possible and I want them to feel my presence, but I also think the best way to be the best mother is to show them that you can have a life and have a passion and have an identity outside of just being a mother.

"I mean, being a mother is completely all-encompassing, and that doesn't mean there are a lot of mothers who don't have the opportunity to work as well, but just having your [own] identity is, I think, very important. And teaching them that they can maintain themselves and that everything is possible [is crucial].

"So, it is very important for them to see me working. I bring them along, though. I bring them everywhere. It's so inappropriate, but I'm very lucky to be at a job that allows me to do that."

Meanwhile, Blake’s husband Ryan recently said he would do “just about anything” for his children – including missing out on sleep.

When asked what is invaluable to him, the ‘Red Notice’ star said: “Priceless? I mean I’d be an idiot not to say my children.

"I would do anything for my kids. Anyone who knows me that I will forsake sleep when I’m travelling somewhere. Usually, I try to get back the same day so I can put them to bed and that kind of stuff.

“So, I would do just about anything for my kids.”