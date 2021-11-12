Olivia Munn says being pregnant has filled her with “fear” for her unborn baby.

The 41-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend John Mulaney and has slammed those who talked about her pregnancy before she was ready to go public with the news, because she wanted to be able to “protect” her baby and her family.

She explained: “I think what was harder was when you have people talking about it and leaking it out there before I’m ready to talk about it. Since I’ve been pregnant, I’ve had four different girlfriends lose their pregnancies all after the safe zone, [one at] three months, two at four months and one at five, six months.

“I also have an auto immune disorder and I’m 41. There are a lot of elements that come into play when you’re pregnant. There’s a lot of fear. You want to do everything you can to protect your baby.”

Olivia admitted she was terrified of having to tell the world if something happened during her pregnancy, especially as she wasn’t comfortable having her pregnancy made public.

She added: “When it’s happening to you, and you feel like you have no control over when you announce, or [you’re thinking], ‘What if something bad happens? What if I lose the baby? Then it’s already been out there that I have it before I was ready to tell that information. Now I have to live with this,’ the stress of that just compounded everything. That was what was more difficult for me.”

But the ‘Ride Along 2’ star has found ways to relieve that stress, including putting the need for comfort above all else.

She told ‘The Jess Cagle Show’ on SiriusXM: “I think because of that and because of my doctor’s orders to just take stress out of my life - because I was at a really risky place with my auto-immune disorder and the pregnancy - that I just decided to just wear [sweats]. This is the second outfit that I’ve worn in months. I usually just wear this one sweat suit over and over - sometimes I’ll put another shirt over the sweatpants - but that’s been actually a big relief for me.”