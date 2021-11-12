Uzo Aduba and Robert Sweeting celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary with a trip to Mexico after they married in secret last year.

It was first reported just two months ago that the ‘Orange is the New Black’ star and her husband had tied the knot after they kept their 2020 nuptials under wraps, and the couple marked their 12-month celebration with a vacation to Tulum after “some quiet time together".

Speaking on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’, Uzo said: “We were just taking the year to ourselves to enjoy the time and have some quiet time together, and then we were having our anniversary come up.”

Guest host Ali Wentworth asked the actress: “How do you do a wedding in a pandemic?”

The ‘In Treatment’ star admitted online shopping was a great help.

She said “a lot of Amazon and Etsy gets you through”, before adding they said their vows “just quietly and with a small group, of course - our most loved and closest family and friends".

She concluded: "It was awesome.”

Uzo confirmed her nuptials on Instagram in September, and gushed about her big day with a quote from 1989 movie ‘When Harry Met Sally...’ quote, admitting she wanted her life with Robert to “start as soon as possible".

The ‘Mrs America’ star wrote: "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." —When Harry Met Sally

For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me (sic)"