Gmail is set to update their iOS widget to make it more useful.

Google has announced it is updating its mail service to have a better functioning widget for iOS devices, which will show the subjects and senders of the emails sitting in your inbox.

The company says the new widget will be “launching in the next few weeks,” to replace the previous version, which wasn’t well received by Gmail users.

According to 9to5Google, the update will mean that Gmail’s iOS widget will have the same functionality as the current Android one.

The original iOS widget only provided shortcuts to different screens on the app such as the inbox and the email composer, and it did not show you much information about the emails you’ve received beyond how many were unread.

Google also announced other upcoming improvements to its apps that could be useful for heavy users of its services.

Google Meet, the business-focused video chat app, is getting support for iOS’s picture-in-picture feature so that users can still see their co-workers while switching apps.

And Google also says it’ll expand the keyboard shortcuts available for people who use Google Sheets with an external keyboard.