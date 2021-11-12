Carmen Electra's dog has died.

The former 'Baywatch' star has been left "devastated" after her Pomeranian pet pooch Roxy Reign passed away aged 14.

She wrote on Instagram: "R.i.P. my beautiful Roxy Reign 14yrs is along time for dogs to life but but hard for humanssee them go soon ! I was devastated to go home yesterday to see her with a purple tongue really pushing to breath ;(. Chaos was in the house and I believe that’s not good for the dog . I guess everyone loved her so much and handles things differently . On Halloween Daisy passed & a little bit after Halloween Roxy passes ! I love u babies (sic)"

Carmen has thanked her fans for sending her so many well wishes following the tough news.

She wrote: "Ty 4 sending so much love to us. we love u back @roxyreignelectra (sic)"

Carmen also thanked supporters for sending her some "beautiful" flowers to remember her canine companion.

She posted: "Ty so much for sending these beautiful flowers to Roxy Reign we appreciate your support #loveforanimals r.i.p @roxyreignelectra (sic)"

The star has also admitted she has been missing her four-legged friend "so bad".

She wrote: "i miss Roxy so bad but I’m try to smile through the pain (sic)"

What's more, Carmen took to Roxy's own Instagram page, so her pooch could thank her fans for the flowers from beyond the grave.

A message read: "R.I..P my sweet Roxy (sic)"

Just two weeks ago, a post on Roxy's page read: "I love my followers love u mommy @carmenelectra (sic)"