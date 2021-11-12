'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy' has removed some cheats from the remastered games.

Although the original titles featured plenty of cheat codes from infinite health to tanks falling from the sky, Rockstar Games has had to take some of them out for "technical reasons".

Producer Rich Rosada told USA Today: "We actually had to remove a couple for technical reasons, certain things that didn't play well in the Unreal base.

"But that's actually where I'll leave it. There's some fun with discovery.

"I'm not saying plus or minus, but I'd rather not just go right on the nose before the release of the game and go straight to the end credits."

GameSpot reported that the invisible car cheat for 'GTA 3' has been removed, but there are still plenty in there.

From Spawn A Tank, raising and lowering wanted level, weather changes and Flying Cars to Pedestrians Fight Each Other, All Weapons and Full Health, there are still some strong cheat codes.

'GTA: Vice City' includes some similar codes as well as others like Turn All Traffic Lights Green, Cars Can Drive On Water.

And in 'GTA: San Andreas', other cheat codes include Spawn A Rhino Tank, Enable Chaos Mode, Infinite Lung Capacity, Jump Much Higher, Change Time to 21:00, Traffic Nightmare, and more.