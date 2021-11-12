Will Poulter is focused on his body transformation for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.

The 28-year-old actor - who is set to star in the third movie in the Marvel franchise - has opened up on his mindset but due to the secrecy around the film series he's keeping quiet on his exact workout regime, and his goals.

He told GQ Hype: "I’ve just come to terms with everything that’s required now. Filming starts in a month or so, so [I’m] definitely locking in and training my focus on that role and that role alone."

His figure caught the eye in Hulu series 'Dopesick' as he went shirtless for a recent episode.

After seeing the scene in question, one Twitter user teased: "Somewhere in the world Will Poulter is on his fifth protein shake of the day."

Responding to the tweet during his interview, Will didn't reveal the true number but took the post in good humour.

He laughed: "It's not five."

Meanwhile, Will recently revealed how being "a social recluse" helped him through lockdown.

He lives on his own in east London and he admits that lockdown wasn't a particularly stressful experience for him.

He explained: "As an actor, you spend a lot of time unemployed, so lockdown wasn’t wildly different to a lot of the time that I’ve spent. And I am a bit of a social recluse as well, I guess, so it wasn’t a huge adaptation for me."

Will has starred in a number of message-driven films during his career.

But the 'We're the Millers' star is also keen to strike a balance with his other on-screen roles.

He added: "I think it’s about balance. Also, being frank, it’s about recognising that certain jobs open doors to other things that you would really like to be giving attention to or platforming.

"There’s an argument to be made that you can’t do one without the other. Or that you can, but it’s just harder and sometimes leads to less success, I guess."