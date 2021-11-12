Twitter will now show full-size images on desktop.

The social media platform previously banished cropped images on the mobile versions of its app for both iOS and Android, but until now those viewing images on desktop web browsers were still forced to deal with pictures that have been cropped bizarrely.

As of Wednesday (10.11.21), Twitter is bringing the same full-size image update to desktop, meaning that viewing a picture on Twitter’s web browser version will now show you the full image.

Twitter confirmed the news in a tweet replying to one from May in which they announced the mobile update.

The original tweet read: “A new kind of surprise: show off more of your pic when you Tweet a single image.

“Now available to everyone on Android and iOS –– how your image looks in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline.”

And the new reply read: “This is now available on web!

“Pic looking good in the Tweet composer? That’s how it will look on the timeline. (sic)”

The ongoing changes to Twitter’s handling of photos stem from last year’s auto-crop controversy, when it was claimed that Twitter’s auto-cropping algorithm may have favoured white faces over Black faces, resulting in a crop that showed white faces more prominently.

Twitter looked into the issue and found that its auto-crop algorithm wasn’t very biased but still disabled it just in case.