Jennifer Aniston has “always known” that Paul Rudd is the "sexiest man alive".

The 52-year-old ‘Friends’ star didn’t need PEOPLE magazine to give the actor the title of the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ - which they did earlier this week - as she thinks everyone has “always known this” about the ‘Clueless’ star, also 52.

Jennifer congratulated Paul - who she has starred opposite multiple times - on his achievement, writing on Instagram: “This makes me so happy. We’ve ALWAYS know this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people’s Sexiest Man Alive. (sic)”

Along with the magazine’s official snap, Jennifer posted a still of the pair cuddling in ‘The Object of My Affection’, a 1998 romantic-comedy they played love interests in.

The ‘Morning Show’ star quipped: “You don’t age, which is weird. But we still love you.”

Jennifer and the ‘Ant Man’ star also worked together in ‘Wanderlust,’ a comedy from 2012.

However, their best known collaboration is the last two seasons of ‘Friends’ - the show that made Jennifer into a massive star after she played Rachel Green from 1994 to 2004 - when Paul took on the recurring role of Mike Hannigan, the eventual husband of Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow, 58.

The ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ star recently shared the joy he was finding in showing the still much-loved television show to his 12-year-old daughter Darby - whose mother is Julie Yaeger, Paul’s wife of 18 years - and finding it all “nostalgic” looking back.

Paul said: "I hadn't really revisited many of those episodes. But now that she's watching it, it's like, 'Oh, I remember this,' and I tell her some story about it.

“I'm far enough away from some things now that I can allow myself to be a little nostalgic about it.”

The ‘Shrink Next Door’ star said that hanging out with his family - who also includes his 17-year-old son Jack - is one of the things he likes “the most.”

He said: "I just hang out with my family when I'm not working. That's what I kind of like the most."