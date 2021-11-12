'Far Cry' executive director Dan Hay has left Ubisoft.

The studio veteran - who has been at the company for more than a decade - is set to move on after working on the likes of 'Far Cry 3', 'Blood Dragon', 'Far Cry 4', 'Primal', 'Far Cry 5' and 'New Dawn'.

In a statement, to the Video Games Chronicle, Ubisoft said: "After more than 10 years at Ubisoft, Dan Hay has announced that he will be pursuing a new chapter in his professional life and he will be leaving on November 12.

“Dan has been the Executive Director of Far Cry and has developed an incredible multi-disciplined team to produce what has become one of the most popular games in Ubisoft’s history.

“While Dan has not announced where his path is taking him, we are confident that it will offer him the new challenges and experiences he seeks and deserves. We thank Dan for his many contributions over the years and wish him all the best for the future."

The studio unveiled its plans for the "interim" period, with Sandra Warren takeing over alongside "producers and directors".

Ubisoft added: “In the interim, the brand team will be led by Sandra Warren in Montreal as well as a highly capable team of producers and directors, in addition to continuing its collaborations with a number of other studios around the world.”