Thomas Markle has claimed Prince Harry could've been "dropped on his head as a baby".

The 77-year-old father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has slammed his daughter's husband, claiming "everything that comes out of his mouth is always kind of stupid", when asked whether he thinks the word "Megxit" - which was used to described Harry and Meghan's decision to quit their royal duties and move to the US - is "sexist", after Harry recently claimed it "was or is a misogynistic term".

Thomas said: "I refer to Harry’s ignorance. I don’t know what happened to him, maybe he was dropped on his head as a baby or something?

"But the bottom line is that everything that comes out of his mouth is always kind of stupid.

"It gets me in trouble with them, of course, but it's true.

"He rides a bicycle around where he lives, every day, and I understand they're going to take the training wheels off soon."

Thomas also admitted he was "disappointed" that Harry and Meghan didn't visit him in Mexico before they got engaged, claiming he invited them "several times".

He said: "I invited them down several times.

"I’m very disappointed that Harry, wanting to marry my daughter, wouldn’t have had the good sense to come down here and ask for her hand."

Thomas said he would like to take his daughter's former press secretary, Jason Knauf, out for a steak meal, after an email exchange revealed the duchess had briefed Jason before sending Thomas a letter involved in her High Court privacy case.

He added to GB News: "Finally the truth is coming out.

"Thank God for Jason Knauf, I’d be happy to invite him over here and take him to Sizzler - we’ll enjoy a steak and a nice little dinner together.

"He’s certainly putting things in the right perspective."

It comes after Meghan apologised to the Court of Appeal for failing to remember she told Jason to brief the authors of her biography.

The former actress and Harry had previously insisted they "did not collaborate...nor were they interviewed" for Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's 'Finding Freedom', but emails between Meghan, 40, and her then-press secretary Jason about a meeting with the authors have now emerged.

In a witness statement to the Court of Appeal, Mr. Knauf said Meghan and Harry, 37, "authorised specific cooperation in writing" in December 2018.

Emails showed he felt putting the authors in touch with the former 'Suits' star's friends was "not a good idea".

He added: "Being able to say hand on heart that we did not facilitate access will be important."

Harry responded: "I totally agree that we have to be able to say we didn’t have anything to do with it.

"Equally, you giving the right context and background to them would help get some truths out there."

And in a witness statement to the court, Mr. Knauf confirmed Meghan had sent him briefing notes on topics she suggested be discussed with the authors, including her father, and her half-siblings, as well as an infamous row over the tiara she would wear when she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

Harry had written: "Also, are u planning on giving them a rough idea of what she’s been through over the last 2yrs?

"Media onslaught, cyber bullying on a different scale, puppeteering Thomas Markle etc etc etc.

"Even if they choose not to use it, they should hear what it was like from someone who was in the thick of it. So if you aren’t planning on telling them, can I?!"

Meghan has apologised and confirmed her former press secretary had briefed the authors with her knowledge, and insisted she "had not remembered" their exchanges or set out to mislead the court.

She said: "I apologise to the Court for the fact that I had not remembered these exchanges at the time.

"I had absolutely no wish or intention to mislead the Defendant or the Court."