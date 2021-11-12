Jennifer Garner makes her nine-year-old son Samuel cleanse his face "every night" before bed.

The '13 Going On 30' star - who also has daughters Violet, 15 and Seraphina, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck - "doesn't care" that her little boy "has never had a pimple", he and his older sisters have to use Neutrogena's Ultra Gentle Daily Cleanser nightly.

Speaking to People, she said: "It's in every bathroom for me and for my kids.

"I will stand next to my son because I monitor his toothbrushing. And when he is done ... I will cup water in my hands and give him water. And then while I'm doing that, I get his face and I get some daily cleanser because you have to wash your face before bed. You have to get into that habit.

"I don't care if he's nine and he's never heard of a pimple. I don't care, you have to do it."

The 49-year-old actress has always preached the importance of wearing sunscreen to her brood, too.

She said: "There's every kind of delivery system that you could possibly want now. So, they get to pick if they want a lotion, a spray, a stick.

"They know I will take them out and spray them down. You can't give in."

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently revealed her daughters have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 'Elektra' star is also hoping her youngest child can soon join his siblings in having the jab to help minimise his chances of contracting the virus.

Alongside a selfie, she wrote on Instagram in September: “The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today’s the real deal for my family—we are back. 3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), every one eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and—as far as I can tell—smiling under the 3-ply. (sic)"