Lady Gaga remained in her 'House of Gucci' Italian accent for the whole filming process, and she thinks it was "super annoying" for co-star Adam Driver.

The 35-year-old singer portrays Patrizia Reggiani - who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci - in the new biographical drama film, and she found it tougher to put the accent on, so opted to keep the twang in between scenes.

She said: "I started in the voice six months before we started shooting and I stayed in it for the whole of filming, which I am sure was super annoying for Adam.

"For me I thought it was harder to go in and out, so I stayed in character."

Gaga - whose parents both have Italian ancestry - admitted she felt "so excited" to work alongside Adam, who plays Maurizio, in the motion picture, and that was one of the reasons she signed up for the film.

Asked whether it was hard choosing her next project after 'A Star is Born' - for which she was nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award - she says: "I didn’t feel the pressure at all. I only work on things I believe in.

"I read the script and thought it really fascinating and interesting and then I met Ridley Scott and I was so excited to work with Adam."

What's more, the 'Paparazzi' hitmaker - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - found it "terrifying", but also "exciting", to star alongside legendary actor Al Pacino (Aldo Gucci) in 'House of Gucci', which tells the story of the 1995 murder of Maurizio, who was the head of the fashion house Gucci.

Speaking on Friday night's (12.11.21) 'The Graham Norton Show', she adds: "It was terrifying, exciting, amazing, it’s Al Pacino!

"He entirely transformed the landscape of acting in cinema and I have admired him for a long time."

