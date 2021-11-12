PlayStation boss Jim Ryan thanks fans for their patience.

Sony launched its new PlayStation 5 console a year ago, and while the company have celebrated the anniversary they acknowledged the impact supply constraints have had on people being able to get their hands on one.

In a blog post, he said: "You've made PS5 the biggest console launch in history, and I truly can't thank you enough for your support and dedication this past year.

"I also want to thank everyone in the community for your patience. We continue to see historic demand for PS5 and we understand the inventory constraints remain a source of frustration for many of our customers.

"Rest assured that we are laser-focused on doing everything in our power to ship as many units as possible, it's something we work on every day across the company and remains my top priority. Again, we appreciate your patience as we navigate through these unprecedented global challenges."

He also teased some "great things" on the way for the console, and again thanked people for being "being part of" the community.

He added: "There's plenty of great things to come for PS5 in the future, and I look forward to sharing more of these extraordinary moments with you.

"Thank you again for being part of the PlayStation community and celebrating this milestone with us."