Iman still gets nervous before hitting the red carpet.

The 66-year-old supermodel - who is the widow of late music icon David Bowie - handed out the Fashion Icon prize to 25-year-old actress-and-model Zendaya at the 2021 CFDA Awards this week, and she has admitted she always gets nervous before making public appearances.

Speaking to People, she said: "It's a different animal.

"But if you're comfortable in what you're wearing, you'll look good."

The catwalk legend also said fashion is in good hands, with Zendaya's generation not afraid to experiment.

She said: "They're fearless. They're experimental.

"They don't rely on the established designer because they themselves are young, so they're willing to wear young and upcoming designers."

Iman quipped: "That's what I like about [the younger generation] and specifically Zendaya. And it doesn't hurt to look like her!"

The 'Dune' actress made history as the youngest recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award.

Zendaya attended with her boyfriend, Tom Holland, who later showered his girlfriend with praise.

Alongside a red carpet snap from the bash, the 25-year-old actor gushed on Instagram: "Naaa stop it. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this."

The 'Euphoria' star wowed in a bold red two-piece gown by Vera Wang.