Rochelle Humes felt "really offended" when people claimed she was "too posh to push" because she had a C-section.

The TV presenter, 32, says the suggestion that some mothers opt for a caesarean for that reason is hurtful, after she had all three of her kids - eight-year-old Alaia-Mai, four-year-old Valentina and Blake, 13 months, who she shares with her JLS star husband Marvin Humes, 36 - via C-sections.

She said: “I thought I was going to have a natural birth. I thought that is what I was supposed to do.”

Rochelle admitted to it not “happening that way” and growing to accept it despite not being prepared for “the negative connotations” of the procedure.

She said: “It didn’t happen that way, but I was OK with that. What I wasn’t ready for was the negative connotations that come with having a C-section. I’ve been in situations before where people have said, ‘Oh, are you too posh to push?’ "

The star recalled feeling "really, really offended", adding: "Almost like I’d failed, like I couldn’t do it properly.”

The 'Hit List’ host opened up about the long recovery process, which involved Marvin helping her bathe.

She said: “I didn’t know I was going to have a catheter. I knew I was going to have a sore tummy, but I didn’t know walking would be a big deal for the first time, and getting to the toilet.

“Marvin was really helping me and he was showering me, and I thought, ‘Our relationship’s taken a real turn here. I’m sure this is not what he signed up for.'

“He helped me get washed and I was thinking, ‘This really doesn’t sit right with me.”

But Rochelle admitted Marvin was “so good about it".

Speaking on her ‘My Little Coco Podcast’, she said: “He was like, ‘Rochelle, we’re married. This isn’t a thing, stop freaking out about it. I’ve forgotten about it already’. But for ages I kept thinking, ‘Oh my God, he’s seen me like this’.

“No one talks about the gruesome truth afterwards. You feel gross, you can’t wash yourself, it’s horrible.”