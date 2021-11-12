Tom Parker has offered reassurance about his cancer treatment.

The Wanted member says the medicine for his stage four glioblastoma brain tumour - which is administered at home via an IV drip - is nothing to “worry about” after a wave of concern from fans.

He captioned an image of the procedure on Instagram: “When treatment comes home.”

The father-of-two - Aurelia and Bo with wife Kelsey - told followers there was “no need to worry at all" after they asked questions about his health.

This update comes after Tom shared he had received some good news about his condition - which was thought to be life-threatening - after a MRI scan showed the tumor was “under control” following rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Week month, he told followers about the “tears in his eyes” he had after finding out the positive change in his prognosis.

Tom, 33, wrote on social media: “‘I’m sat here with tears in my eyes as i tell you. We’ve got my brain tumour under control.

‘We had the results from my latest scan … and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE. Such a mix of emotions.

‘We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey. Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight.”

In September, Tom praised his the members of The Wanted - which consists of Jay McGuiness, 31, Nathan Sykes, 28, Max George, 33, and Siva Kaneswaran, 32 - as "so supportive".

While appearing at a Stand Up to Cancer charity performance, he said:"The boys were so supportive, they've been supportive from day one actually. When we floated the idea of putting this charity concert together they were straight away just like 'yep, totally in' and then just we recruited some other star celebrity acts and they were all willing to participate. It was just a beautiful night to be honest with you."

Friday (12.11.21) marks the release of the band's greatest hits complication, titled 'Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits', a precursor to all five boys hitting the road in 2022 for a nationwide tour.