Josh O'Connor would recommend therapy to anyone.

The 31-year-old actor believes the treatment is the best "act of kindness to yourself" and admits it's one of the best things he's ever done.

Asked what tips he would give to his younger self, Josh told the Guardian newspaper: "My advice would probably be: find a therapist.

"I'm a great believer that therapy is the best thing you can do as an act of kindness to yourself. It's just such a brilliant investigation into your psyche and your health."

Josh admits therapy has transformed his own life - and it's why he'd happily encourage other people to follow suit.

He said: "Therapy is just great work, a great way of accessing an understanding of brains and all personalities and all history. I just feel like it's one of the greatest things I've ever done."

Meanwhile, Josh revealed that he enjoys walking red carpets and that he's taken fashion inspiration from the likes of Bob Dylan and Pete Doherty.

The actor - who is best known for playing Prince Charles in 'The Crown' - recalled: "When I was younger, I would basically search for people like Bob Dylan or Pete Doherty and see what they were wearing. I was so mainstream; I would open up a music magazine and just copy what everyone else was wearing.

"Now, I just think it's quite fun dressing up. Normally, I'm quite relaxed and chilled, but there is something kind of theatrical about red carpets. There's an aspect of having to play a role.

"You don't really want to give too much of yourself, but you are on show and it is part of your job. So putting on a mask or a costume is quite helpful to slightly remove yourself from things."