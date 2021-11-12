Jeremy Renner hails Paul Rudd as the 'most tremendous man around'

© BANG Media International

Tags

Jeremy Renner thinks Paul Rudd is the "most tremendous human".

The 50-year-old actor has lavished praise on the Hollywood star after he was recently named by People magazine as its sexiest man alive.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Jeremy said: "I think that’s a tremendous thing! I knew this a long time ago. Paul the most tremendous man around, he’s not just the sexiest or the funniest. He’s the most tremendous human. I love him so much!"

Jeremy has played the role of Hawkeye for a decade and he will be reprising the character for a new Disney+ series.

The actor thinks the 'Hawkeye' series has a "great message" to send out to younger viewers.

He said: "It’s Marvel so it’s full of surprises. I think that the things that people know – or what even I knew about the character – are more deeply expressed. I think there’s going to be a more clear definition of why this guy is a mothering superhero.

"There’s not even any superpowers – I talk about it with kids all the time. You don’t need be flying round with lasers."

Jeremy stars alongside Hailee Steinfeld in the show, and he admits that their on-screen dynamic is fundamental to the series.

He said: "That [relationship] is big part of the show – that’s why he’s a superhero or a dad or a father. It comes from that steadfastness of sometimes tough love and there’s a lot of cathartic emotions that come from the process he’s had and she helps him with. The two of them become a very big part of each other’s lives and make each other better.

"Even in tragedy or in beauty or in happiness when you share that experience, it’s a beautiful thing.

"It’s being told in a long format, six hours instead of two – that was more pressure. We have this character that has been around for a long time but not a lot of information is known about him. We could have the luxury of time to spend with new characters to have a greater understanding."

The series - which also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon and Brian D'Arcy - debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend