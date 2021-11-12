Rami Malek feared for his life on the set of 'No Time To Die'.

The 40-year-old actor played Lyutsifer Safin in the latest James Bond movie, and he's recalled the nerve-wracking experience of standing on top of a melting ice lake in one scene.

Speaking on the ‘Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk’ podcast, Rami explained: "My first day on set, I was standing on top of an ice lake that was melting, and it was melting quite quickly.

"There was only a certain number of people, a capacity that we could have and we’re shooting on film, which is already kind of nerve wracking because you can’t reset and go back and play another moment."

Rami confessed to feeling increasingly anxious about the scene during the shoot.

He added: "Just have to get through it and to add to that tension and anxiety you’re thinking, ‘Am I going to fall through this at any point, am I actually going to die on 'No Time To Die?'"

Meanwhile, Rami previously insisted that he has nothing in common with his on-screen character in the Bond movie.

He shared: "With Safin I thought, ‘Okay, I'll find a way to really sympathise and empathise with this guy and make the audience fall in love with him perhaps, because they can empathise with his pain.’

"But there's something so dark and evil and sinister about him that I just had to remove myself from him and say, this is not part of my DNA thankfully, and I can just transform into somebody who I don't have to pull anything from and just create something that is exciting to bring to Daniel [Craig] and 007."