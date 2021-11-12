Waylon Smithers to find love in historic episode of The Simpsons

Waylon Smithers will find love in a landmark episode of 'The Simpsons'.

The character - who is voiced by Harry Shearer - came out as gay in 2016 and an upcoming episode of the long-running animated sitcom will see him start a relationship with a new boyfriend, billionaire fashion mogul Michael De Graaf (voiced by Victor Garber).

The new episode has been created by long-time 'Simpsons' writer Rob LaZebnik, whose son Johnny inspired him to write Smithers' coming-out episode. The father-and-son duo have now teamed up to write an episode that puts Smithers on the path to romance.

Rob told the New York Post newspaper: "To be able to work with Johnny on this was, like, such a dream and to be able to see how truly funny and talented he is was just, you know, super fun and rewarding."

Johnny added: "I know my dad is a comedy writer. I grew up with him - obviously, I know he's a funny guy.

"But actually getting to sit down and write jokes with him was so much fun. And there were some moments where I was like, 'Dad, that's disgusting - we can't put that on television', which I didn't expect to be saying because I'm usually the disgusting one."

Meanwhile, Victor - who is openly gay - also feels proud to be part of a landmark TV moment.

The 72-year-old star said: "I think it's crucially important that these stories are acknowledged. I haven't played a lot of gay characters, but every time I do it, it brings back certain feelings I had as young actor where I couldn't be gay.

"(The role is) a kind of a reminder of how much things have changed and also how I've evolved. In my journey to find self-acceptance, self-love, it's a definite significant part of it."

