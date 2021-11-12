Jennifer Aniston has congratulated Paul Rudd on being named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

The 52-year-old actor was awarded the coveted crown earlier this week and Jennifer has now taken to social media to congratulate the Hollywood star.

She wrote on Instagram: "This makes me so happy. We've ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive! (sic)"

Jennifer, 52, posted the caption alongside an image of Paul's People photoshoot on her Stories and subsequently posted another image featuring the two of them together in a movie still.

Jennifer and Paul previously starred together in the 1998 rom-com 'The Object of My Affection', in which the actress played a social worker who falls in love with her gay friend - played by Paul.

Heaping further praise on her former co-star, she wrote: "You don't age, which is weird. But we still love you."

Jennifer and Paul have worked together on several projects over the years, including for the 2006 comedy 'Wanderlust' and even more memorably when Paul starred as the husband of Phoebe Buffay - who was played by Lisa Kudrow - on 'Friends'.

Jennifer's heartfelt Instagram posts were published shortly after Paul revealed that his 11-year-old daughter Darby has been watching old episodes of 'Friends'.

The actor explained that his daughter's passion for the show has also triggered his own memories.

He said: "I hadn't really revisited many of those episodes. But now that she's watching it, it's like, 'Oh, I remember this,' and I tell her some story about it.

"I'm far enough away from some things now that I can allow myself to be a little nostalgic about it. But then she'll just be like, 'Well, you're not Joey!'"