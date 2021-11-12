Carmen Electra's dog has died.

The 49-year-old star has taken to social media to share her devastation at losing her 14-year-old Pomeranian pooch Roxy Reign.

Alongside a photo of them together, Carmen - who also previously owned a Yorkshire Terrier called Daisy - wrote on Instagram: "R.i.P. my beautiful Roxy Reign 14yrs is along time for dogs to life but but hard for humanssee them go soon ! I was devastated to go home yesterday to see her with a purple tongue really pushing to breath ;(. Chaos was in the house and I believe that’s not good for the dog . I guess everyone loved her so much and handles things differently . On Halloween Daisy passed & a little bit after Halloween Roxy passes ! I love u babies (sic)"

The actress also thanked fans for the bouquet of flowers she received after her pet pooch passed away.

She captioned the post: "Ty so much for sending these beautiful flowers to Roxy Reign we appreciate your support #loveforanimals r.i.p @roxyreignelectra (sic)".

In a later comment, she expressed how much she misses her canine companion, but insisted she is trying to keep her spirits up.

Carmen - who has starred in various TV shows and films during her career, including 'Baywatch' and the 'Scary Movie' franchise - wrote: "i miss Roxy so bad but I’m try to smile through the pain (sic)"

Roxy Reign's death was announced just two weeks after the dog appeared to be fit and healthy in a post on her own dedicated Instagram page.

In the post, Carmen's four-legged friend was seen posing next to some dog food and wearing a fashionable pink neckerchief.

The caption read: "I love my followers love u mommy @carmenelectra (sic)"