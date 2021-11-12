Tori Spelling said it was “really hard” to admit she needed help with raising her five children.

The 48-year-old actress is mother to Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, nine, and Beau, four, whom she has with her husband Dean McDermott, and has said she found it hard to ask for help with her brood because she was convinced she’d be able to do everything herself.

She said: "A lot of times, I find myself trying to do everything myself. I'm still a work in progress.

“It's really hard for me because I definitely grew up in a family where we had a lot of support around. I grew up with a nanny full-time, so I was always that girl that was like, 'When I have kids, I'm going to do it all myself.’ So, I still do it all, but I'm still working on that. It's okay to ask for help."

Tori has learned that it “takes a village” to balance life as a working mother and is thankful to have a “great friend group” who are always on hand to support her.

She added: "[I have a] great friend group that I definitely can call and be like, 'Hey, can you help me? I need support.' And I think that's always important, too."

The ‘Scary Movie’ star also spoke about the idea of "mom guilt”, as she said she often puts too much “pressure” on herself to be a perfect parent.

She told People magazine: “[As parents] we put so much pressure and guilt ourselves that I think expectations are too hard.

“As long as they're happy, they're healthy, they're loved, at the end of the day, I'm like, 'Okay. Some things fell through the cracks. We didn't get everything done. Tomorrow's a new day.’ ”