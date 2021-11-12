Cardi B is “crazy busy” after both her children fell ill at the same time.

The 29-year-old rapper is mother to three-year-old daughter Kulture, as well as a baby boy who was born on September 4, and has said she’s currently working overtime taking care of her little ones as they’re both feeling “under the weather”.

Cardi – who has both her children with her husband, Offset – wrote on Twitter: "I know I haven't been interacting with you all too much. Both of my babies are under the weather and it's been crazy busy for me. Love you guys I'll keep you posted tho (sic)”

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker announced the birth of her son in September, but has not yet revealed the tot’s name.

She said in a statement at the time: "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends, and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Cardi announced her pregnancy in June, when she performed alongside her husband at the BET Awards.

The 'WAP' hitmaker - who has 108 million followers on Instagram - proudly showed off her growing bump while performing 'Type S***' at the awards ceremony.

Cardi subsequently wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "#2! [heart emoji] (sic)"

The rapper previously explained that motherhood has given her more motivation than ever.

The chart-topping star revealed that she's determined to give her children the best possible chance of success.

Cardi - who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business - explained: "All the time I’m thinking about my kid.

"I’m shaking my a**, but at the same time I’m doing business, I’m on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my cheque goes to my kid’s trust.

"I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future. I want to tell her that a lot of the s*** that I have done in life - no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids."