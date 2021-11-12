Britney Spears’ conservatorship has officially been terminated.

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker has been under a conservatorship since her public breakdown in 2008, which has seen her personal life and her finances put under intense scrutiny, with her father Jamie Spears acting as her conservator for most of that time.

And after Britney spent months battling in court to have the controlling hold lifted, Judge Brenda Penny officially agreed to terminate the conservatorship and set Britney free on Friday (12.11.21).

Judge Penny said in court: “The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required.”

The judge also said Britney’s current estate conservator, John Zabel, would continue working for the time being to settle ongoing financial concerns related to the case.

Britney’s good news comes after her father recently decided to step down as the conservator of her estate, after previously arguing that his daughter should be kept under his watch.

Jamie also finally agreed that Britney should be freed from her conservatorship altogether, after the ‘Slumber Party’ singer stated in court she wanted to see her father and those involved in controlling her affairs put in jail.

In an emotional court plea earlier this year, she said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."

Britney also stated in court in June that she feels “traumatised” by the controlling system she has been placed under for over a decade.

She added: “I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I am traumatised. I just want my life back.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break.”