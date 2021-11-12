Olivia Munn is being sued for wrongful death after a man fell from the roof of a home owned by the actress.

The 41-year-old star and her mother, Kim Schmid, have both been named in a lawsuit filed by the family of Celso Merida, who died in May this year after he fell from the roof of a house while working on replacing the structure.

Olivia and her mother had hired Celso to replace the roof of the home earlier this year, but on his fourth day on the job he fell from the top of the building and suffered fatal injuries.

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, states the man died a couple of weeks after the incident, and the cause of death was determined as blunt force traumatic injuries.

According to the court documents, Olivia and Kim hired an unlicensed contractor named Fernando who in turn hired Celso, and the late worker's family says Olivia and Kim were negligent in pawning things off to an unlicensed contractor.

The man’s family also alleged Olivia and Kim instructed him to work on the roof, even though the required safety guards and fall protection were not in place, which his family believe created an unreasonable risk of injury.

The lawsuit alleges the ‘Predator’ star and her mother did not give Celso the proper tools for him to work safely on the roof, and claims they also didn’t participate in a workers' compensation program.

As of the time of writing, it’s unknown how much money the family of Celso are asking for in damages.