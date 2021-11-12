Ryan Reynolds wants to spend as much time as possible with his daughters during his break from acting.

The ‘Red Notice’ star is set to take a career hiatus until “at least the summer of 2022”, and has said his main goal during his time off is to spent some quality time with his three daughters – James, six, Inez, five, and Betty, two – whom he has with his wife, Blake Lively.

Speaking about his break, he said: “You can’t say you’re doing that without recognising the obscene privilege it is to be able to do that.

“Part of it is to allow Blake to do some of the things that she wants to do and get to play in her own sandbox. And the other part is purely selfish. It’s just that I don’t want to miss this time. You don’t get this time back. And my kids are in school now, so they can’t travel with me to location. I have to be there. So it’s important and I’m super lucky I get to do it.”

Ryan, 45, insisted he’s looking forward to the well-deserved time off, even though his house is “quite literally a circus all the time” with three youngsters running around.

He added: “There’s always something going on. There’s always some extracurricular thing that the kids are doing, that sort of thing. So, yeah, I’ll be there doing all that stuff.

“[But the main thing is that I’m] there for my kids in the morning and night and getting up with them and putting them to bed at night. Those are not things that should feel special in any way, shape, or form.”

And the ‘Deadpool’ actor also spoke about his and Blake’s parenting technique.

Speaking to Fatherly magazine, he said: “We look at everything like we share everything. We’re friends first and foremost, and that’s the biggest part of it. But I’m a working dad, she’s a working mom, and we trade off and we make sure that we each have time for each other, and we also have time for our kids. And that’s the work you do. And that’s part of the job. I think that’s the thing we love.”