Kendra Wilkinson is ready to “find love again” following her divorce from Hank Baskett.

The ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ star was married to Hank – with whom she has 11-year-old son Hank IV, and seven-year-old daughter Alijah – for nine years before they split in 2018.

And Kendra has said she finally feels ready to move on and find love with someone else, although she thinks it will be “hard to find another man” like Hank.

She said: "Until now, I never really felt ready. But now, I want to explore that other side of me, and I hope to find love again. I want to fill my home with someone else's energy. It will be nice to have that again.

"Hank is an amazing person, and I'm so lucky to have been married to him. He is the greatest father. And to be honest, it's going to be hard to find another man like him because the bar was set so high."

The 36-year-old star is up for the challenge of finding someone new, and said she’s now starting to “trust life again”.

She added: "It can be hard to admit that we have to start from scratch. But we can grow and change. And for me, it's all about hope and faith and trusting life again."

But Kendra admitted she “still loves” Hank despite their split, and the pair are doing their best to co-parent their children.

She told People magazine: "We both are not perfect humans. Maybe we were just too young. And that's okay. I still love Hank. He's such a good person. But sometimes it just comes to an end.

"It was a rough start for me to get used to [co-parenting]. I didn't know how to not have my kids. I wanted to cry when I wasn't with them. But then I realised, 'What am I going to do with my new life?' "