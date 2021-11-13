Nick Cannon says his “biggest fear” as a parent is not giving his children enough attention.

The 41-year-old star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, four, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell, Zion and Zillion, four months, with Abby De La Rosa, and Zen, also four months, with Alyssa Scott – has said he hates the idea of not giving enough “energy” to his brood, and said he’s willing to “cut out” aspects of his life so that he has more time for his kids.

He said: “My biggest insecurities and biggest fears [in parenting is] giving too much energy elsewhere and not to my children.

“When I can cut out a certain aspect of my lifestyle and focus on children and work, it makes it a lot easier.”

The ‘Masked Singer’ presenter also gave an update on his celibacy, which he started this year at the suggestion of his therapist.

He added: "I've done this practice before, just to show that I'm not controlled by an emotion, I'm not addicted to certain things. [I’ve] actually been doing really well. Sometimes, you just gotta take a break because you know too much of anything can ruin the process."

And when asked if he thinks he’ll have any more children, Nick said it was difficult to say because he’s currently single.

He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "This is always a difficult question ... and this is probably the issue of when you're in an unorthodox situation. Unlike being in a marriage [where] it's really controlled and you can really understand like, 'Alright, we got about this amount of time and we gonna have kids up to this point,' so you can kinda monitor it. But when you're a single individual, I don't know if I'll fall in love in five years. I don't know if I'll fall in love tomorrow.

"I don't know what life brings so for me to be like, 'No I'm done!' and then, you know, I'm walking down the aisle in 2025. You never know. I'm a hopeless romantic. I love companionship."