Andrew Garfield wants to keep his life as private as possible.

The 38-year-old actor has said he’s “designed” his personal life to be out of the public eye because he wants to be able to be “a mess” and “stupid” without people watching his every move.

He said: “I’m not in the public eye to a great degree because I’ve designed it that way for myself. For my work, I’m fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person.”

And while ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ star wants to keep his life private, he did open up about his belief in monogamy, as he said being in a committed relationship with one person is a “very beautiful” thing.

He told Bustle: “If you’re in a committed monogamous relationship, there’s something very beautiful about the sacrifice of other possibilities. You make that connection sacred, and it intensifies the joy of it and the specialness of it.”

Meanwhile, Andrew recently said people can only really "know" themselves by getting high on magic mushrooms.

The ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ star thinks everyone is "vastly unknowable" unless they take psychedelics or spend most of their time meditating in order to get to the depths of who they are.

He said: "I think we are vastly unknowable unless we meditate 18 hours a day and/or go on mushroom trips to discover all the nooks and crannies of ourselves.”

But the ‘Silence’ actor refused to give any details or confirm his experience with magic mushrooms.

Asked about his experiences, he simply said: "Ah, that may be a bit too personal to go into … I’m definitely aware that I’m not aware of the majority of what I am.”