Britney Spears celebrated the “best day ever” on Friday (12.11.21) as she marked the end of her conservatorship.

The 39-year-old singer has spoken out after a judge officially terminated her conservatorship 13 years after she was placed under the controlling hold following her 2008 breakdown.

Britney addressed the good news on Instagram with a video of her fans popping confetti outside the courthouse in Los Angeles.

She wrote alongside the video: "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney (sic)”

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, also spoke about the court ruling shortly after it was made.

He told fans outside the courthouse: “What's next for Britney - and this is the first time that this can be said for about a decade - is up to one person: Britney."

Friday's session was the first hearing about the singer's conservatorship since her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as her co-conservator on September 29.

Judge Brenda Penny was due to rule on whether Britney’s conservatorship should be terminated entirely, and she ruled in favour of the motion, stating: “The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required.”

The judge also said Britney’s current estate conservator, John Zabel, would continue working for the time being to settle ongoing financial concerns related to the case.

For Britney, the news comes after she called for an end to her conservatorship – which saw her father Jamie control her personal and financial affairs for a decade before he stepped back to co-conservator in 2019 – in an emotional court plea in June.

The ‘Toxic’ singer said her conservatorship had been “abusive” and had left her with depression, as she said those involved – including her father – should be jailed.

She said: "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."

Britney also stated she feels “traumatised” by her conservatorship.

She added: “I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I am traumatised. I just want my life back.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break.”