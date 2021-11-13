Britney Spears's fiance has celebrated "history [being] made" with the end of her conservatorship.

On Friday (12.11.21), a judge officially handed the 39-year-old singer control of her life and affairs back, 13 years after she was placed under the legal arrangement following her 2008 breakdown, and Sam Asghari couldn't have been happier with the ruling.

Alongside a photo of the word 'Freedom', Sam wrote on Instagram: "History was made today. Britney is Free! [heart emoji] (sic)"

And Sam wasn't the only person to celebrate the ruling, as the 'Toxic' hitmaker's old friend Paris Hilton was "so happy" with the decision.

Alongside a throwback photo of the friends together, she tweeted: "I'm so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! You're the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! #FreedBritney.(sic)"

Cher was very excited by the decision.

She wrote: "WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA [10 cake emojis] SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE [10 dancer emojis] FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE‼️ FREE AS A [15 bird emojis and 10 ice cream emojis] (sic)"

Jameela Jamil acknowledged the role fans had played with the #FreeBritney movement.

She tweeted: "OH MY GOD!!! oh my god. You guys freed Britney!!!!

"We have to now PROTECT BRITNEY.(sic)"

Cyndi Lauper sent a simple tweet, which read: "Congrats @britneyspears.(sic)"

And Andy Cohen shared another short message, posting from his Twitter account: "Britney: FREE!"

Singer MARINA looked to Britney's future.

She wrote: "Britney is gonna have the best life ever now!!! what a woman and what a resilient soul."

Britney herself heralded the "best day ever" after Judge Brenda Penny delivered her verdict.

The 'Circus' singer addressed the good news on Instagram with a video of her fans popping confetti outside the courthouse in Los Angeles.

She wrote alongside the video: "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney (sic)”

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, also spoke about the court ruling shortly after it was made.

He told fans outside the courthouse: “What's next for Britney - and this is the first time that this can be said for about a decade - is up to one person: Britney."

Friday's session was the first hearing about the singer's conservatorship since her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as her co-conservator on September 29.

Judge Brenda Penny was due to rule on whether Britney’s conservatorship should be terminated entirely, and she ruled in favour of the motion, stating: “The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required.”

The judge also said Britney’s current estate conservator, John Zabel, would continue working for the time being to settle ongoing financial concerns related to the case.