Kelly Brook wants to spend more time with her boyfriend and her dog.

The 41-year-old star has been in a relationship with model and actor Jeremy Parisi, 35, since 2015 and together they are enjoy life at their Kent home after she reassessed her lifestyle due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

She told OK! magazine: “I’m focused more on my home and personal life more than ever. I think we’ve realised being home is more important than being at work, so my mission next year is to do more of that - more time at home, more time with family, more with Teddy.”

Teddy is Kelly’s dog, who is a big part of her Christmas Day plans as giving him his gifts is delaying her dream festive getaway to Italy.

The Heart Radio DJ explained: “My boyfriend is Italian , so I think we are going to have an Italian Christmas. We might go to Venice and get on a gondola, and just float around and look at the Christmas lights. But we’re home for Christmas because Teddy, our dog, has to open his gifts.”

She shared some of her own festive traditions, such as a sneaky present on Christmas Eve because she’s a “nightmare” without much patience and she enjoys the continental celebrations.

Kelly quipped: “I try to get us all to open something on Christmas Eve - I’m a nightmare waiting. Usually we go to France for Christmas and they have their Christmas Eve as their big party and Christmas Day is more chilled.”

As much as Kelly dreams of domesticity, she is also finding it “so exciting now that we can actually go out and enjoy Christmas” before adding: "Hopefully it won’t get cancelled again like last year."