John Legend has been named the brand ambassador for LG’s new range of premium electronics.

The ‘All of Me’ hitmaker has teamed up with the tech giants to become the face of their new line of electronics named LG Signature, which will see him front a new holiday campaign for the brand titled Legendary Gift: The Signature.

The collaboration will also feature John’s wine brand, LVE: Legend Vineyard Exclusive, and in line with the new festive-themed advertising campaign, John has also released a new holiday song titled ‘You Deserve It All’.

The track was dropped on Friday (12.11.21) and was co-written by John and Meghan Trainor exclusively for LG Signature.

John will also extend his ambassadorship into 2022, and in Spring next year he will host an event in Napa Valley which will showcase the LG Signature Wine Cellar.

In a statement, John said: “I’m excited to partner with LG Signature this holiday season. This new song is all about lavishing your loved ones with the best you have to give. LG Signature’s products are innovative, creative and so special. The holidays are all about coming together to host family and friends in the comfort of your own home, and LG Signature products will make that even more enjoyable.”

Lee Jeong-Seok, head of LG’s Global Marketing Centre, added: “John is the perfect embodiment of the LG Signature brand philosophy. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with such a great artist to help communicate the timeless value of LG Signature to even more consumers worldwide.”