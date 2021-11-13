Britney Spears' former conservator is "happy to continue working" for the star.

The 39-year-old singer was told by Judge Brenda Penny on Friday (12.11.21) that her conservatorship would finally end after 13 years but Jodi Montgomery - who has overseen Britney's personal affairs for the last two years - has reassured the 'Gimme More' hitmaker she will stay on to help the star with her "freedom and independence".

Jodi's attorney, Lauriann Wright, said in a statement: "Throughout the conservatorship, Ms. Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Ms. Spears and it has always been her goal to give Ms. Spears a path towards termination of her conservatorship.

"That day is now here.

"Ms. Montgomery is happy to continue working for Ms. Spears and assisting Ms. Spears in her freedom, independence, growth, wellness, and happiness outside of the conservatorship."

Jodi's duties included communicating with medical professionals, arranging security and managing caretakers and security guards, and restricting and limiting guests.

Delivering her ruling in court, Judge Penny said: “The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required.”

The judge also said Britney’s current estate conservator, John Zabel - who took over the position in September - would continue working for the time being to settle ongoing financial concerns related to the case.

Britney’s good news comes after her father recently decided to step down as the conservator of her estate, after previously arguing that his daughter should be kept under his watch.

Jamie also finally agreed that Britney should be freed from her conservatorship altogether, after the ‘Slumber Party’ singer stated in court she wanted to see her father and those involved in controlling her affairs put in jail.

In an emotional court plea earlier this year, she said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."