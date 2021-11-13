Kirsten Dunst was made to feel "pretty" by Sofia Coppola.

The 39-year-old actress admits that Sofia had a huge impact on her during her younger years, when she directed Kirsten in 'The Virgin Suicides'.

The Hollywood star explained: "The fact that the coolest girl liked how I looked, that’s what preserved me.

"She made me feel pretty. As a 16-year-old girl, you feel like crap about yourself, right? So to have my first experience of a more ‘sexy’ role be through her eyes gave me a confidence that helped me deal with a lot of other things."

Asked how she would've reacted if a male director had complimented her on her looks, Kirsten told The Independent: "Totally different! You’d be like, 'Ew, don’t say that, I’m 16.'"

Meanwhile, Kirsten recently admitted she hasn't had "time" to get married.

The actress has been in a relationship with Jesse Plemons - the father of her sons Ennis, three, and James, six months - since 2015 and although she would tie the knot "tomorrow" if she could, the couple want to wait to have a big celebration with their loved ones.

She said: "I would marry him tomorrow. We want a proper wedding, we just haven’t had the time. And I wanted to have fun at my wedding and not pay for everyone else to celebrate while I am pregnant and waddling down the aisle."

The couple met when they played a married couple in 'Fargo', and although Kirsten felt an "immediate soul connection" with the 'Breaking Bad' actor, she insisted it wasn't love at first sight.

She explained: "I didn’t think love right away. Although one of my best friends told me that I’d said to her, after about two weeks of knowing him, ‘I will know him for the rest of my life.’ There was an immediate soul connection."