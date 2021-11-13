Louise Redknapp's teenage sons want her to start dating again.

The 47-year-old singer - who has Charley, 16, and Beau, 13, with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp - has revealed that her boys are keen for her to begin looking for love once again.

Louise - who is currently focused on her West End show, '9 to 5' - shared: "[My sons] always say: ‘When are you going to [date]?’

"Dating just takes time. I do eight shows in five days!"

Away from the production, Louise insists she just wants to spend quality time with her sons.

She told Fabulous magazine: "On my days off, going out and having a social life is not my priority.

"It’s being a mum and stocking up the fridge. All my boys care about is me being happy – whatever that is.

"It sounds basic, but I’ve got two things that are really important to me right now: my kids, because I want to be a solid part of their life, and my work.

"Right now, that’s enough for me, I’m not saying forever. I’m learning to just be OK with myself. I’m not loving myself, but I’ve been OK. I’m getting there."

Louise's ex-husband recently married Frida Andersson, and the loved-up couple are currently preparing for the arrival of their first child together.

However, Louise - who divorced Jamie in 2017 - insists she's retaining a positive outlook on life and acknowledges that there will always be "good and bad times".

She said: "I take each day as it comes. I have no expectations in life.

"I am really grateful that I’m surrounded by amazing friends. The most important thing is that they’re with you through good and bad.

"Everyone’s got good and bad times in their lives and you want people by your side through it all. I don’t want fair-weather friends."