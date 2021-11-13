Saweetie reportedly felt "miffed" after Ed Sheeran booked the most luxurious hotel suite in Budapest ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The 28-year-old star is set to host the ceremony in the Hungarian capital - but she was left feeling frustrated after being snubbed by her first choice of hotel.

A source shared: "Saweetie is hosting the ceremony and performing, and felt that she deserved the best hotel room money could buy.

"But when Ed’s team enquired about the huge suite, they dropped her reservation and gave it to him instead.

"She was miffed, to say the least, and has now had to scramble around for another room at a time when practically every room in the city is booked out for the awards."

The 'My Type' hitmaker and Ed, 30, are also likely to bump into each at some stage during the EMAs.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: "Ed has five nominations and is performing so they are bound to see each other, which could be incredibly awkward."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Ed claimed that many of his pop peers "want [him] to fail".

The 'Perfect' hitmaker is one of the world's best-selling musicians, but he insisted that not everyone in the industry is supportive of him.

He shared: "In terms of people that actually root for me and want me to win … I know so many artists who, whenever I win, scoff, and actually, actively want me to fail.

"But they would never tell me, I just know. I hang around with people and I hear things."

By contrast, Ed admitted that Stormzy and Dave are both happy for his success.

He said: "It’s quite telling that Dave and Stormzy are both emailing me saying that they like my album, but none of my pop peers are. That’s quite telling."