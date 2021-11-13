Lady Gaga hails Britney Spears after conservatorship ruling

Lady Gaga "couldn’t be more happy" for Britney Spears after she won her conservatorship battle.

The 35-year-old pop star has taken to social media to lavish praise on Britney after she was released from her 13-year conservatorship.

Gaga wrote on Twitter: "I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today [heart emoji] you’re a superstar and a super-human being [heart emojis] (sic)"

Elsewhere, Iggy Azalea has also welcomed the news on the micro-blogging platform.

The rap star wrote: "I don’t think there’s a person alive on this planet happier than Britney Spears today & the thought of that really makes me smile. (sic)"

Britney herself heralded the "best day ever" after Judge Brenda Penny ended her conservatorship.

The chart-topping pop star addressed the ruling on Instagram with a video of her fans popping confetti outside the courthouse in Los Angeles.

Britney wrote alongside the video: "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney (sic)”

Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s attorney, also spoke about the court ruling shortly after it was announced.

He told fans outside the courthouse: "What's next for Britney - and this is the first time that this can be said for about a decade - is up to one person: Britney."

Judge Brenda Penny decided to end the conservatorship after 13 years, noting that it was "no longer required".

She said: "The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required."

