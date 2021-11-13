Kim Kardashian West gave Paris Hilton a "sweet pep talk" at her wedding.

The 40-year-old socialite recently married Carter Reum in Bel Air, and Kim - who previously served as Paris' wardrobe organiser - enjoyed some "very cute moments" at the wedding with Paris.

A source told E! News: "Kim had a sweet pep talk with Paris and helped her with her dress."

Kim, 41 - who announced she was divorcing rap star Kanye West earlier this year - was spotted adjusting the hotel heiress' veil at the wedding.

The brunette beauty was also seen spending time with TV personality Nicole Richie, with another source revealing that they were "excited to catch up".

Paris, on the other hand, was determined to capture "every little moment" with her friends and family at the wedding.

A source said: "Overall, it was like out of a movie. Everything was gorgeous and it all came together so seamlessly.

"She wanted to keep it incredibly intimate and personal and every person in attendance had a special near-and-dear place in her heart."

Meanwhile, Kim is reported to be "falling" for Pete Davidson.

The TV star has been romantically linked to Pete, 27, over recent weeks, and an insider has revealed that she's been having "such an easy time" with the comedian.

A source said: "He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens."

Kim's inner circle is eager for the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star to "have fun and be free".

Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with Kanye - is always left "smiling and excited" after hanging out with the 'Saturday Night Live' star.

The insider added: "Everything flows well [when they’re together]."