Meadow Walker had a tumour removed in 2019.

The 23-year-old model - who is the daughter of the late Paul Walker - has taken to Instagram to reveal she had a tumour removed two years ago, posting a throwback photo of herself in a surgical hair net before the procedure.

Meadow captioned the behind-the-scenes snap: "2 years ago today. I've come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful (sic)"

Meadow's godfather, Vin Diesel, responded to the post with a prayer hands emoji.

Model Christy Turlington also offered encouragement and support to Meadow.

She said on the photo-sharing platform: "Beyond blessed. LOVED (sic)"

And in response, Meadow simply said: "Love you [heart emoji] (sic)"

Meadow posted the message on social media shortly after she tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan.

The loved-up couple got married in a touching service, which was attended by her late father’s 'Fast and Furious' co-stars, including Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster.

Meadow posted about her wedding on Instagram with a compilation video from the big day, which saw her sharing a hug with Jordana, as well as chatting with Vin.

She captioned the video: "we’re married !!!! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Vin recently spoke about his bond with Meadow.

He said: "She takes good care of me… She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with Pauline [Vin's daughter] and it hits me so deep because I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that … I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie.

"The whole point of the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga is the idea that brotherhood can be created by bond and not necessarily blood."