Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's friendship hasn't changed at all over the years.

The 31-year-old singer and Ed, 30, have known each other for around a decade, and in spite of the success they've both enjoyed, their friendship has remained the same.

Taylor told 'Entertainment Tonight': "What's been so great is watching him as a person and, you know, we've both been through so many changes but it stays the same with us.

"It's one of those friendships where the friendship doesn't move even when life moves. He's a wonderful wonderful friend. He's always there when I need to talk."

Taylor also appreciates having a friend who can empathise with her struggles as a musician.

She said: "It's nice to have someone who has the same kind of stresses and challenges in life ... I love him."

Ed previously revealed that he once took Taylor to his local pub.

The 'Perfect' hitmaker - who is one of the best-selling musicians in the world - explained that he took his showbiz pal to The Station in Suffolk, England, but none of the locals seemed to recognise her at the time.

He shared: "I took Taylor there once, but when I took Taylor no one really clocked who it was. It was like a week later that the person behind the bar was like, ‘Did you bring Taylor Swift in here last week?'"

By contrast, Ed's neighbours did recognise Stormzy - another of his showbiz pals - when he took the rap star to the same establishment.

He said: "I took Stormzy to my local pub and it was one of those ones where the locals were trying to be funny with him but it just ended up being like, ‘Oh no, can you not say that please.'"