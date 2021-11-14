Talulah Riley is reportedly dating Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

The 36-year-old actress - who was previously married to billionaire Elon Musk - is dating the 31-year-old 'Love Actually' actor, her co-star in Danny Boyle's upcoming Sex Pistols drama.

Talulah reportedly struck up a romance with Thomas after her on/off relationship with pottery tycoon Matthew Rice ended.

A source told The Mail On Sunday newspaper: "Talulah and Matthew were on-off for a long time, but it seems that romance fell by the wayside to make room for Thomas. Talulah was dating Matthew right up until the spring, and he's still a little shocked and saddened it has all ended between them."

Matthew told the publication: "She's a wonderful and amazing girl, she's utterly gorgeous. Whoever gets to be with her, whether famous or not, is a lucky man.

"It's such a pity it ended. I was so lucky to be in her attendance for a bit. It was on and off for a long time and it eventually ended without any arguments. We are still friends but we aren't in regular touch any more."

When asked about her new relationship with Thomas, he added: "He's a very lucky man. I haven't got anyone at all on the scene now, but please do ask around for me. I am on the lookout."

In the new Sex Pistols movie, Brodie-Sangster plays pop svengali Malcolm McLaren, while Riley portrays designer Vivienne Westwood.