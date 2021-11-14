Manolo Blahnik's dogs are his "greatest love".

The 78-year-old fashion designer has revealed his pooches are the most important thing in his life and their welfare "means everything" to him.

Asked for his greatest love by Stylist magazine, Manolo said: "My dogs. I have many rescue dogs and their happiness means everything to me."

Manolo also suggested that he believes in the supernatural as he spends every day surrounded by "divine people and animals".

He added: "I look around see divine people, places and animals... these are miracles all around us so it's hard to believe that there isn't something bigger out there. But who knows? Certainly not me."

And the designer reflected on how the coronavirus crisis has changed his mindset towards life as he spends less time worrying about his fears and concerns.

Manolo explained: "I do not give time or energy to worrying about fears, especially given the craziness of the past few years. I always think positively about the future. It's the only way for me."

The shoe designer admitted that he has detested working on Zoom during the pandemic and is looking forward to being hands-on once more.

Asked for the hardest lesson he has had to learn, Blahnik said: "How to design my collections via Zoom. I've adapted because I had to, but honestly, I absolutely hate it.

"I cannot wait to be back in the factories with all my wonderful team and be fully hands-on."

Manolo also revealed that he can't bear the thought of dying and lives for each and every day.

The he said: "I live for each day only, that's all any one of us can control. I don't like to think of death or what I may or may not know, it brings such sadness."