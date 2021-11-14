Apple will fix the iPhone 13 Face ID screen repair glitch.

The tech company has promised to fix a problem with its latest phone which has meant that screen repairs performed by unofficial parties that cause glitches and breaks with its Face ID feature.

Currently, the model contains a chip that “pairs” a screen with a specific phone and requires special software tools to “match” a new one, and third-party repair firms have found that without these tools, the facial-identification security function stops working.

Apple has said they will release a software update to combat the issue, after the feature was widely criticised by right-to-repair advocates, who suggested it was included to limit who could repair iPhones.

The issue was first reported by iFixit, a company specialising in tools, parts and tech repair guides, who labelled the new link between screen replacements and Face ID as a "dark day for fixers, both DIY and professional".

The repair firm discovered that the new chip ensures that unless the replacement screen is "matched" to the phone's unique serial number, Face ID does not work.

Apple told news outlets a solution would be made available in a future update but gave no date for when the update might be rolled out.

It is not clear whether the issue was a bug or done on purpose as part of a wider move by Apple to restrict third-party repairs.