A Tesla vehicle that was involved in a self-driving beta test has been “severely damaged” after a crash.

A Tesla Model Y that was testing out the company’s new “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) beta mode allegedly crashed earlier this month in Brea, California, in an incident which marks the first crash involving the company’s controversial driver assist feature.

No-one was injured in the crash, but the vehicle itself was reportedly “severely damaged”, The Verge reports.

The crash was reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has multiple, overlapping investigations into Tesla’s Autopilot system.

The incident report appears to have been made by the owner of the Model Y.

The report stated: “The Vehicle was in FSD Beta mode and while taking a left turn the car went into the wrong lane and I was hit by another driver in the lane next to my lane.

“The car gave an alert halfway through the turn, so I tried to turn the wheel to avoid it from going into the wrong lane but the car by itself took control and forced itself into the incorrect lane creating an unsafe manoeuvre, putting everyone involved at risk. The car is severely damaged on the driver side.”

Tesla’s full self-driving mode is not an autonomous driving system, and drivers are required to stay vigilant, keeping their eyes on the road and their hands on the steering wheel.