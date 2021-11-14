The death of Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter is being treated as homicide.

Hannah Price, 25, was found dead at her Nashville home last week and detectives have revealed that they are investigating the circumstances of her death as a homicide.

Hannah's boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested and taken to Fentress County Jail, but detectives have not stated if he is a person of interest or a suspect in Hannah's death, according to TMZ.

Hannah's mother Deanna Daughtry, claimed Hannah was injured before her death.

She wrote on Instagram: "My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."

And Chris - who revealed that he recently lost his mother - said he was "devastated and heartbroken" by Hannah's death.

He wrote: "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken.

"I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately.

"We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.

"Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss.

"Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply (sic)."